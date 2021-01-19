JEE, NEET syllabus to remain unchanged for 2021

New Delhi:The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that the syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) would remain unchanged for 2021.

"The syllabus for JEE Main 2021 will remain the same as the previous year. But students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)," said the Education Ministry.

In JEE Main 2020, the Education Ministry said there were 75 questions all of which have to be answered by the candidates.

The exact pattern for the NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 is yet to be announced.

However, in view of the reduction of syllabus by some education boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper would also have options on the lines of the JEE (Main).