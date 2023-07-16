JNTUA to offer UG, PG courses for foreign students

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) offering various UG and reputed PG programmes to the students of foreign nationals, who wants to pursue higher education in India. University Vice-Chancellor Prof G Rangajanardhana, in a press statement, informed about the academic programgrammes.

The varsity is offering B Tech (4-year programme) in Civil, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering and Food Technology.

M Tech (2-year programme) in Structural Engineering, Structural Engineering (Bridges and Tunnels), Electrical Power Systems, Power and Industrial Drives, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Advanced Manufacturing Systems, Digital Electronics & Communication Systems, VLSI System Design, Computer Science and Nano Technology.

MCA (2-year programme), MBA (2-year programme), General Management, Fin Tech and Business Analytics.

Eligibility for B Tech is 10+2 (K12) or an equivalent examination. For M Tech is Bachelor of Engineering Technology in relevant field. For MCA is any undergraduate degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects and for MBA is any undergraduate degree.

Admission is based on the scores obtained in any of the tests namely IELTS/TOEFL /GMAT and in addition to the existing rules of JNTUA.

The ICCR sponsored foreign students are eligible for direct admission.

Thirty percent of concession in tuition fee and 40 percent of development fee for the students from SAARC countries will be given. The VC said all the programmes offered are on par with latest technology changes in the globe.

For further information, aspirants may contact Director, Foreign Affairs through email/phone/direct contact. For the detailed broacher and application visit University website link: https://www.jntua.ac.in/advertisement-for-admission-of-fn-nri-pios-into-b-tech-m-tech-mba-mca-programs/

Aspirants may submit their application in person (or) through post as specified in the broacher along with necessary documents.