Job Mela on May 14

Guntur: Following orders of the government, AP Skill Development Corporation is conducting the job mela with the cooperation of the Guntur East Assembly constituency MLA Naseer Ahmed at Jalagam Rama Rao Memorial Municipal Corporation High School here from 9.30 am to 4 pm on May 14.

Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi released a poster relating to the job mela.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that at least 40 companies will participate in the job mela and expected to provide employment to 12,00 persons.

She urged the unemployed persons to participate in the job mela and avail the opportunity provided by the government. Candidates qualified in SSC to B Tech may participate in the job mela. Interviews will be conducted at the school. More details are available with Keerthi on cell No 72071 94699 and Sk Rafee on Cell No 8886065546.

District skill development officer K Sanjeeva Rao was also present.