JU ragging death: Six accused arrested on Wed sent to 12-day police custody

Kolkata: The six current and former students of Jadavpur University (JU), who were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the mysterious death of a first year student of JU on August 10, have been remanded to police custody for 12 days till August 28.

Swapnadip Kundu, a first year student of Bengali honours, died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel on August 10. It is suspected that Swapnadip became a victim of ragging.

Out of the six persons arrested on Wednesday, three -- MuhaJadavpur Universitymmad Asif, Muhammad Arif and Ankan Sardar -- are current students of JU, while the other three -- Asit Sardar, Saptak Kamilya and Suman Nashkar -- are former students of the university.

The police had earlier arrested two current students, Deepsekhar Dutta and Manotosh Ghosh, and one former student of the university, Sourav Chowdhury, in connection with the case who will be presented before the court on August 22.

Meanwhile, a team from the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by its superintendent, Santi Das, visited JU on Wednesday and spoke to the concerned authorities of the university on the 'mishap'.

“We talked to them and got their version of the story. We will speak to some more people before we submit our report in the matter. We are yet to get all the information. We will check whether the anti-ragging measures outlined by the University Grants Commission (UGC) were in place in the university,” Das told mediapersons.