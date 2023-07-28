Kerala - Don Bosco Sr. Sec School wins CISCE’s National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023

Kolkata: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) hosted the final match and prize distribution ceremony of the National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 for U-17 Boys at the National Center of excellence AIFF, Premises No.08-0787 Plot No IIE/57/A, AA-IIE, Newtown, Kolkata - 700157. The CISCE National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 football tournament, held from 23rd to 27th July 2023, witnessed enthusiastic participation from 11 schools representing various regions of India.



The final match was on Thursday, between Kerala - Don Bosco Sr. Sec School and Karnataka- St. Joseph's Boys High School, Kerala- Don Bosco Sr. Sec School won the finals with a (1-0) score. It was followed by the prize distribution ceremony, where Kerala - Don Bosco Sr. Sec School were recognized for their remarkable performances with an award of INR.50000 and Karnataka- St. Joseph's Boys High School was awarded INR.25000.

Throughout the tournament, young and talented footballers showcased their exceptional skills and passion for the sport, making it a thrilling spectacle for all the spectators and supporters. The event was graced by Mr. Aloke Mukherjee, a celebrated former Indian international footballer, as the Chief Guest and Mr Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, as the Guest of Honour.

Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participating schools, players, coaches, and supporters for making this tournament a resounding success. The CISCE remains committed to promoting sports among the youth, encouraging the holistic development of students through athletic pursuits.”