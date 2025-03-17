KLH Bachupally Campus Drives Faculty Innovation with Collaborative Development Program on Nanoscale Materials

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at KLH Bachupally Campus recently concluded a successful 10-day online Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled "Advanced Nanoscale Materials for Sustainable Electronics & Energy Devices." The program brought together educators and researchers to discuss cutting-edge developments in nanomaterials and their transformative role in sustainable electronics and energy applications.

Designed to encourage a deeper, multidisciplinary understanding of nanomaterials, this virtual FDP aimed to empower faculty with the knowledge to develop energy-efficient, eco-friendly devices for the future. The program was supported by the Electronics & ICT Academy at NIT Warangal and IIITDM-Kurnool, with funding allocated for expert resource persons and a certificate of appreciation issued to all participants.

Over the course of 40 hours, distinguished speakers from prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITDMs, and IISER provided comprehensive insights into both fundamental concepts and advanced applications. Sessions covered a wide array of topics, including optoelectronics, energy harvesting, fiber optic sensors, and wearable technologies. A strong emphasis was placed on collaborative learning, encouraging cross-institutional knowledge-sharing on nanomaterial synthesis, fabrication techniques, and their practical applications in sustainability.

Key discussions focused on the role of semiconductor materials in optoelectronic devices, enabling participants to deepen their understanding of material science. Experts also explored the creation of materials for next-generation wearables, with a special focus on flexible electronics. Additionally, the importance of nanomaterials in enhancing fiber optic sensor performance was highlighted, showcasing their impact on sensor technology.

Beyond the technical content, the FDP encouraged the development of new research projects, with participants gaining the knowledge and skills necessary to improve their teaching methods and contribute to the advancement of sustainable technologies.

Dr. L. Koteswara Rao, Principal of KLH Bachupally Campus, expressed his appreciation for the program’s success, stating, “This FDP has been instrumental in promoting innovation and strengthening research capabilities in sustainable electronics. The valuable insights shared by expert speakers will not only enhance faculty research but also enable the integration of the latest advancements into academic curricula.”

KLH Bachupally Campus consistently organizes a variety of faculty development programs, workshops, and symposiums to broaden the perspectives of both faculty and students. These initiatives inspire a culture of continuous learning and innovation, empowering educators and researchers to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies.











