KLH ECE students shine at AIM NXP 2024 Tech Challenge

Hyderabad: The KLH Aziz Nagar campus is proud to announce that a team of students from the B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) program has successfully qualified for the grand finale of the AIM NXP 2024 Challenge. Out of 23 teams competing in the Hyderabad region, this team distinguished itself as one of the top four, showcasing remarkable skill and innovation. The team, comprising Lakshmi Korti, Meghana, and Nousheen, has demonstrated exceptional technical prowess.

The AIM NXP 2024 Challenge is a prestigious national competition that invites engineering students to engage with AI, mobility, and robotics through project-based challenges, including the development of autonomous driving algorithms. The KLH team's outstanding performance in the regional finale, held at BITS Hyderabad, involved navigating an autonomous driving model using advanced sensors and AI algorithms in a simulated environment. Their success in this challenge has secured their spot in the grand finale, underscoring their ability to tackle complex technological tasks with precision.

Known as "BrainyBots," this KLH team is now set to advance to the national finals. As part of their preparation, they will receive the MR-BUGGY Kit from NXP, allowing them to test their algorithms on real-world tracks. This opportunity sets the stage for potential further accolades as they move forward in the competition.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KLH Deemed to be University, expressed his pride in the students' accomplishment: "The progressive success of our students exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence that we nurture at our university. Their journey from classroom learning to competing on a national stage reflects the high standard of education and mentorship we provide." Students at the university engage in rigorous training, including simulation tools, AI/ML techniques, and autonomous driving concepts, culminating in the design and development of autonomous car models.

The Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department at KLH is dedicated to a wide range of subfields, including VLSI, embedded systems, robotics, and IoT. The department emphasizes hands-on skill development through the use of simulation tools and algorithms for designing and fabricating electronic devices and systems. Led by Principal Dr. A. Ramakrishna and Head of Department Dr. M. Gowtham, the department is committed to preparing graduates for excellence in diverse industrial and real-world applications.