KLH GBS Students Bring to Life a Fusion of Gaming Dreams and Artistic Themes

KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) proudly hosted SRUJANA 2025, a vibrant and immersive Techno Art Fest organized by the Department of Animation & Gaming at its Kondapur campus. The event was not just an exhibition, but a powerful platform designed to provide students with real-world exposure and align academic pursuits with industry standards. The aim was to cultivate a culture of innovation, experiential learning, and interdisciplinary creativity.

The inclusive format of the fest saw enthusiastic participation from B.Sc. Animation and Gaming students across all years. First-years showcased pixel games, digital collages, basic 3D models, and digital artworks. Second-years contributed short films, character animations, intricate 3D environments, and graphic design works. Final-year students impressed with major projects, including immersive games and advanced storytelling animations. The event fostered creativity and peer learning, inspiring students across academic levels.

Several projects stood out, including a mythology-based action-adventure game that merged traditional Indian narratives with modern gameplay mechanics, and a futuristic sci-fi simulation game praised for its high-quality graphics, intuitive user interface, and captivating narrative. These projects showcased a seamless blend of creativity, technical expertise, and user-centered design, highlighting the industry readiness of KLH GBS students.

The event was enriched by insights from distinguished industry experts, including Mr. Praveen Kumar Y, HR Manager at Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Krishna Mohan, Creative Director at Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., and renowned visual storyteller Mr. Lenny Emanuel, a renowned photographer 55yrs of experience in Industrial Photography-Premier studios. Their perspectives on current industry trends helped bridge the gap between academia and the professional world.

Applauding the initiative, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President, KLEF Deemed to be University, remarked, “We believe education should transcend traditional boundaries, empowering students to think, create, and lead with purpose. The talent presented here reaffirms our belief in the potential of our youth to shape the future of animation and gaming.”

Under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Anand Bethapudi, Dean of KLH GBS, event convenor Mr. Biswas Paul, and faculty members, the event was meticulously executed, providing an engaging platform for students to showcase their skills, collaborate with peers, and interact with industry professionals.

The Department of Animation & Gaming at KLH Global Business School of KLEF Deemed to be University fosters creativity and technical innovation through a curriculum that integrates industry standards and hands-on, project-based learning. Initiatives like SRUJANA empower students to excel in digital storytelling, game design, and visual communication, establishing KLH GBS as a leading destination for aspiring creators in the dynamic and ever-evolving animation and gaming industry.