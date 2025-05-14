  • Menu
Last date for applying to TG EdCET-2025 extended

Hyderabad: The Convener of TG EdCET-2025 announced on Tuesday that, in response to requests from students, parents, and other stakeholders, the deadline for registration and submission of applications for TG EdCET-2025 without a late fee has been extended to May 20. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

