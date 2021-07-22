Last Minute Tips to Crack IIT JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a national examination administered by the Indian Institutes of Technology in eight IIT zones across India for candidates interested in studying undergraduate engineering courses at India's top engineering colleges. It is the first stage of the IIT Joint Entrance Exam and also serves as a gateway to JEE Advanced.

Following the conclusion of the first two phases in February and March, the third phase of the JEE Main will be held between July 20 and July 25, as announced on July 6th. The dates for the third phase remain unchanged according to the recent announcement.

However, the Union Government postponed the fourth phase of the JEE Main Exam by four weeks on July 15th. Accordingly, the JEE Main fourth phase, which was supposed to take place between July 27 and August 2, will now take place on August 26th, 27th, and 31st, and September 1st and 2nd, 2021, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated.

Students must remain focused as the JEE Main exams approach. Here are a few last-minute tips to help you make the most of the situation.

Revise thoroughly: In physics, chemistry, and mathematics, thoroughly revise your notes and formula sheets. This will help you build confidence and improve your fundamental knowledge of the subjects. Also, rather than focusing on the subjects in which you are weak, make a concentrated effort to improve the ones in which you are good.

Appear Mock Tests: Take a 3-hour mock exam every day to ensure that you are comfortable sitting throughout the exam. It is ideal to schedule it at the same time as your main shift so that you are mentally prepared to manage your time.

Focus on time management: Students should be aware of the duration of the exam and plan their time accordingly. It is important to divide your time into sections in order to finish the paper on time. Accordingly, give 45 minutes to each of the subjects (Chemistry, Math, and Physics), then divide the remaining time between unattempted questions.

Plan your day: Spend more time studying during the day than at night to avoid being exhausted during daytime. Also, take short breaks for 15-30 minutes and avoid engaging in potentially addictive activities such as social media, movies, or web series. This will help you in retaining your concentration.

Don't succumb to the pressure: The preparation process might be overwhelming at times. It typically happens during exam time. Don't get anxious or underestimate yourself. Instead, talk to your parents to share your thoughts with them in order to refresh yourself.

Stay Healthy physically & mentally: It is essential to maintain a good mental and physical balance. Make sure you get at least 7 hours of sleep and make an effort to eat more healthy, nutritious and light meals. Go for a walk rather than engaging in strenuous exercise or physical activities.

Points to remember: Allocate more time to chemistry as the syllabus for it is broader than physics and maths. Additionally, concentrate on the topics you have already studied and avoid reading new books or subjects. Trust your efforts and go with your instincts.

Students will want to refer to study resources from a variety of sources as the exam approaches. You should, however, solely rely on your own notes and reliable sources of information. Following unreliable sources might have a detrimental impact on your results. Maintain your peace of mind by remaining calm and composed and have faith in yourself.

Vineet Loomba