Lockdown triggers scholar to complete 403 courses

Patancheru: People remained locked in their houses, unable to come out due to fear of Covid-19 lockdown. Taking this as the chance to study, a full-time researcher of Hyderabad has spent most of his time studying an impressive number of online courses.

During the lockdown, K Venkata Rami Reddy, a second-year full-time research scholar of GHBS, GITAM (deemed to be university) has studied 403 courses in the past six months listed on Coursera, an online platform that provided courses from all international universities.

"I never thought that someday I would find holidays boring. To utilise the lockdown time, my research guide Prof. A Sreeram introduced me to the online courses and I was able to complete the courses I signed up for within a few weeks.

The online platform offered some fantastic opportunities for continuous learning during lockdown", says Reddy.

Reddy had completed the courses offered by the Indian School of Business (ISB), University of Michigan, University of London, and from other international universities.