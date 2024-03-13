LPU Student gets Rs 2 Lakh prize at National Youth Parliament in New Delhi

A meritorious MA (History) student, Yatin Bhaskar Duggal of Lovely Professional University (LPU) has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the prestigious first prize at the National Youth Parliament Festival (2024) held in New Delhi. Yatin's exceptional performance captivated the attention of eminent political personalities, including the 17th and current Speaker of the Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur.



Outshining 86 other competitors from different states across the country, Yatin showcased an impeccable understanding of parliamentary proceedings, bringing immense pride not only to LPU but also to the state represented and the entire student community of LPU. As a testament to his outstanding achievement, Yatin has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The festival's theme, "Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation's Transformation," perfectly aligned with Yatin's exceptional abilities.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, the Founder Chancellor of LPU and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), congratulates the hardworking student. Dr Mittal also wishes him a future where he emerges as a prominent parliamentarian, effectively voicing the needs of Indian youth, particularly the student community. Encouraging other students, Dr. Mittal advises them to take Yatin's victory as an inspiration to develop leadership qualities and unlock their full potential, thereby contributing to the nation-building process.

Eighty-seven state-level winners, representing the first, second, and third prize winners from each state and union territory, had gathered in New Delhi for the finals of the Youth Parliament. It is worth mentioning that this Youth Parliament was organized at three levels, covering a staggering 785 districts across the country. The participants who emerged victorious at the district level progressed to compete in the State Youth Parliament (SYP). Vaishna Pitchai from Tamil Nadu secured the second prize, while Kanishka Sharma from Rajasthan claimed the third prize.

The National Youth Parliament, organized annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS), plays a vital role in strengthening the foundations of democracy. It aims to instil in youth the values of discipline, tolerance, and a comprehensive understanding of parliamentary practices and procedures.