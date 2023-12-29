  • Menu
Mahila University agreement with EUSAI

Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
An MOU between Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visva Vidyalayam Department of Physical education and EUSAI Hyderabad was signed by Registrar Prof N Rajani and...

An MOU between Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visva Vidyalayam Department of Physical education and EUSAI Hyderabad was signed by Registrar Prof N Rajani and EUSAI Head S Siva Kumar in the presence of respected Vice chancellor Prof D Bharathi and Physical education Director Prof G Sara Sarojini.

The main aspects of this MOU are: 1. Promotion of University Sports, 2. Providing a platform for Sports, 3. Live telecast of University games and sports events, 4. Travelling expenses for selected players for premier events.

