Mahila University agreement with EUSAI

An MOU between Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visva Vidyalayam Department of Physical education and EUSAI Hyderabad was signed by Registrar Prof N Rajani and EUSAI Head S Siva Kumar in the presence of respected Vice chancellor Prof D Bharathi and Physical education Director Prof G Sara Sarojini.

The main aspects of this MOU are: 1. Promotion of University Sports, 2. Providing a platform for Sports, 3. Live telecast of University games and sports events, 4. Travelling expenses for selected players for premier events.