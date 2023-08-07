Live
Just In
Mahindra University celebrates second annual convocation
Hyderabad: Mahindra University is delighted to announce the celebration of its 2nd Annual Convocation, a momentous occasion that marks the culmination of academic excellence, innovation, and holistic learning.
The 2nd convocation of Mahindra University is a testament to the institution’s commitment to fostering intellectual growth, empowering future leaders, and nurturing a vibrant academic community.
Since its inception, the university has strived to redefine education and develop individuals who can positively impact the world through their knowledge and skills—the talented cohort of three Ph.D students, 22 M.Tech and 262 B.Tech students graduated this year.
The event was further enriched by the inauguration of the Life Sciences Lab Complex and Mahindra e-Hub by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and Ronnie Screwvala.
The convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, and prominent industry leaders coming together to inspire and congratulate the graduating class.
The prestigious event was graced by the esteemed presence of Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University, along with Chief Guest Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group, and Guest of Honour, Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman, upGrad including, Vineet Nayyar, Chairman MEI, CP Gurnani, Board of Management, Mahindra University, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra, Mohit Joshi, MD and CEO Designate of Tech Mahindra, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University, and other esteemed board members were also present to share this special moment with the graduating students.
Chief Guest, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group, in his address to the graduating class, expressed: “I strongly recommend everyone to behave like a student throughout life; learning attitude is a combination of curiosity, humanity, a strong sense of belief and a value system.”