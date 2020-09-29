MANUU holds entrance exam

Hyderabad: The entrance examination for admission into various regular courses at Maulana Azad National Urdu University started on Monday in all 16 centres across the country amidst high precautionary measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entrance will continue till September 30.

According to Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar in-charge, MANUU has taken all precautionary measures as suggested by University Grants Commission. Covid self declaration forms were provided to candidates at the examination centres to ensure their safety.

PPE clad staff members were seen checking the body temperature of the aspirants at various centres.

According to Mirza Farhatullah Baig, Controller of Examination around sixty five percent candidates appeared for the test in the forenoon session on the first day.

The entrance exax, is being conducted simultaneously at centres situated at Asansol, Aurangabad, Azamgarh, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bidar, Cuttack, Darbhanga, Delhi, Kadapa, Kishanganj, Lucknow, Patna, Sanbhal and Srinagar besides MANUU Headquarters at Hyderabad. Around 10,000 candidates are expected to attend the entrance test during three days.