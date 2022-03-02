MANUU offline interviews

Hyderabad: The Training and Placement Cell of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is facilitating offline interviews for MANUU students and Urdu job mela registered candidates on March 3.

According to Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, in-charge, Training and Placement Cell, several companies and organisations have started conducting offline interviews also.

In this connection Enable careers are going to organise offline interviews for MANUU students and Urdu Job Mela registered candidates for Shriram Life Insurance, Hyderabad, for MBA candidates and Unistring Technical Solutions, Hyderabad for ITI, diploma and B Tech students at the cell on March 3 at 9 am.

The first Telangana Urdu job mela, which was inaugurated in online mode by MANUU on February 4, will continue in March, both in online and offline modes. For details mobile 98481-71044 can be contacted.