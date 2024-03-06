MANUU to hold extension lecture on women’s law

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Department of Women Education is organising an extension lecture "Women's Law and Empowerment" on Wednesday. According to Prof Ameena Tahseen, Head, Department of Women Education, Dr Anita Sable, Head, Research and Publication Cell, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad is the invited speaker. Prof. Tabrez Ahmad, Dean, MANUU Law School will preside over and Prof AfrozAlam, Head, Department of Political Science is the special invitee.

The Department of Arabic is organising two-day National Seminar "Arab's Travelogues to India in 19th and 20th Centuries: Artistic Depiction and Cultural Understanding" on March 06 & 07. According to the seminar Director, Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Department Head, Prof. Syed Kafeel Ahmad Qasmi, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts, AMU and Prof. Hasnain Akhtar, Head Department of Arabic, DU will be the guests of honour and Prof. Habibullah Khan, Department of Arabic, JMI, New Delhi will be the keynote speaker for the inaugural session.