Microsoft and IIIT-Bangalore Launch A4I – the AI Innovation and Inclusion Initiative

Bengaluru: Microsoft and the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) announced the launch of A4I – the AI Innovation and Inclusion Initiative, a collaborative effort aimed at advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create inclusive, impactful, and scalable solutions for underserved communities.

AI holds immense potential to drive meaningful change, especially in areas such as healthcare, education, and accessibility. However, for these technologies to truly benefit society, they must be designed with intentionality and inclusiveness and supported through sustainable partnerships. A4I is rooted in this belief.

Through this initiative, Microsoft and IIIT-B will work closely to build a framework for partnerships and sustained scaling and support. This framework will help scale innovations already developed and tested by Microsoft into widely accessible Digital Public Goods (DPGs). The goal is to foster an ecosystem that nurtures AI-driven innovations for long-term societal impact.

“The impact of AI on society will depend not only on its technological sophistication but also on our ability to scale its benefits equitably,” said Prof Debabrata Das, Director, at IIIT-Bangalore. “A4I will be a flagship initiative within our Centre for Accessibility in the Global South (CAGS), strengthening the commitment to developing and scaling digital solutions that address some of the pressing challenges faced by our communities.”