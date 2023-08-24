  • Menu
Model United Nations conference shapes tomorrow's global leaders

The Premia Academy, renowned for its innovative educational approach organised ‘Model United Nations (MUN)’ Conference recently.

This event provided students with the opportunity to engage in diplomatic discussions, negotiation, and creative problem-solving.

The theme of the conference was Sustainable Development, Peace and Security, Human Rights and Social Justice, Global Health, Economic Development, Trade, as well as Cybersecurity and Digital Governance.

The Premia MUN Conference introduced a new dimension by involving the Lok Sabha, India's House of the People. This innovative inclusion provided students with a unique chance to explore both international and domestic policy frameworks, enriching their understanding of global affairs and governance intricacies.

The conference encouraged vibrant discussions, with participants stepping into delegate roles and proposing imaginative solutions that balanced global challenges with the complexities of political agendas. The delegates deliberated on a variety of topics, including Human Rights, Social Justice, along with other pressing global concerns.

