More students are ‘logging in’ to learn & upskill

The internet has played a paradoxical role in both creating knowledge equity and knowledge gaps. In recent years, there has been a significant surge in the number of Indians turning to online platforms for education and skill development. The accessibility of high-speed internet, coupled with the proliferation of smartphones, has democratized learning, allowing individuals from diverse backgrounds to enhance their knowledge and competencies.

In this noisy virtual world, the online arms of distinguished institutions can act as the gateway to knowledge acquisition. If doom scrolling is replaced by gamified learning in micro amounts, it could set off a virtuous cycle of knowledge seeking, making the internet a real catalyst for societal transformation.

As of 2023, India has over 800 million internet users, making it the second-largest online market globally. Affordable internet plans and widespread smartphone usage have made online learning accessible to a broader audience.

The digital age has revolutionised learning. It has transcended geographical barriers and class divides by easing the last mile delivery of education. It has aided comprehension and retention by adopting technology in teaching and tailoring the learning process to students instead of enforcing it the other way around.

With the widespread use of technology, a booming youth population, and increasing awareness of education as a social leveller, more Indians are choosing the flexibility of online learning. According to the web, the online education market in India is set to reach $6.71 billion in 2024. Online learning platforms have a major share of the revenue pie. A smaller but growing fraction comprises online university education. Revenue from professional certificates is also set to see modest growth.

The number of Indians taking online courses grew from 45 million in 2019 to over 120 million in 2023(online survey)

Starting with MOOCs, or massive open online courses, where students can access quality education for free, the options to gain skills and knowledge have significantly widened.

Mid-career professionals are increasingly turning to online education to upgrade, up-skill and re-skill as technology disrupts the way we do business. Online degrees offered by reputed universities have many takers, particularly among those averse to taking a work sabbatical.

The digital revolution in the classroom context manifests as learning made fun and relatable. Integrating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for online classes enables students to grasp concepts easily and build exposure to the world outside the confines of their immediate locality. Adaptive and blended learning technologies give students an opportunity to learn from anywhere and at their own pace, with the underlying technology able to monitor progress and recommend solutions to fill learning gaps. None of this, we emphasise, happens without the aid of an educator. However, digitised learning can indeed be a great ally for teachers and students alike.

Online education powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the learning experience in India, making it more personalized, efficient, and accessible. AI-driven platforms are leveraging data analytics to tailor educational content to individual learning styles and paces, providing customized support and resources. AI-powered online education is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of learning in the country.

Nano and microlearning are bite-sized knowledge capsules that are perfectly tailored to attention spans eroded by social media. These informative packages, no longer than 2-5 mins (nano learning) and 12-15 mins (micro learning) are a perfect medium to engage and instruct learners, even reel in a casual viewer if the content is compelling. This strategy is particularly relevant for educators on social media where their content competes for attention among a deluge of other entertaining but value deficient short videos promoted by the algorithm.

The internet is an unparalleled invention that condenses all of human knowledge into the palm of your hand. By harnessing the power of online education, individuals from diverse backgrounds can gain critical skills and knowledge, leveling the playing field and providing new opportunities for upward mobility. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location, can contribute to and benefit from India’s growing economy, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society.

