National merit scholarship deadline extended to Dec 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that the Ministry of Education’s Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) for College and University Students will remain open for both fresh and renewal applications until 15 December 2025.

This extension applies to students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 and are eligible to apply for fresh scholarships, as well as those who were previously selected under the scheme and wish to renew their applications for the academic year 2025–26.

The Board clarified that the deadline for verification by Institute Nodal Officers has been set as 31 December 2025, and urged institutions to complete the process within the stipulated time. Applications must be submitted online through the national scholarship portal at scholarships.gov.in.

The TGBIE said on Tuesday that the list of provisionally selected candidates in the top 20th percentile of IPE 2025 has been published, covering a total of 61,135 students across all categories.

This includes candidates from General, OBC, SC, ST, and PH groups, and the details are available on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Officials emphasised that the scholarship scheme, funded by the Government of India, is designed to support meritorious students in pursuing higher education by providing financial assistance.

They urged students and institutions to adhere strictly to the deadlines to ensure the smooth processing of applications.