NEET Counselling 2020 to begin from tomorrow, here is the complete schedule

NEET Counselling 2020: The admission process for MBBS and BDS courses in the All India Medical Quota through NEET will start from 27th of this month. Applications will be accepted online from October 27 to November 2 followed by allocation of seats on November 5 who are required to enroll in colleges from November 6. About 15 per cent of the seats in government medical colleges in the state are being deposited in the all-India quota. Candidates can visit http://mcc.nic.in/ website for full details.

About 230 seats from the state will be given under this quota. A total of 6,410 MBBS seats will be available in all the states combined. From now on, the seats in the new AIIMS colleges and JIPMER medical institutes will be filled on the basis of NEET ranks. The details of the counselling is as follows.

The first round of Counselling schedule

The registration for the first round of counselling begins on October 27 and ends on November 2nd.

The first-round option filling will be from October 28th to November 2nd at 11.59 pm followed by the first round of seat allotment will be completed on November 3 and 4.

The results will be released on November 5 and the candidates must report from November 6 to November 12, 2020.

Second Round of Counselling schedule



Registration for the second round of counselling will begin on November 18, 2020, to until 3 pm on November 22nd and the registration fee can be paid till 5 pm on November 22.

The second-round choice filling will take place from November 19 to November 22 and seat allotment will be completed on November 23 and 24.

The results will be released on November 25 and the candidates must report from November 26th to December 2nd.

Mop up the round schedule

Registration for Mop Up Round Counseling will begin on December 10, 2020, and end at 3 pm on December 14th.

Payment facility will be available until 5 pm on December 14th.

Mop Up Round Choice Filling will be from December 11 to December 14 at 11.59 pm followed by seat Allotment on December 15, 16.

The results will be released on December 17 while the students had to report in Colleges from December 18 to December 24.

Stray Vacancy Round‌ Schedule

Non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats will be transferred to Deemed, Central University, ESIC. The Stray Vacancy Round will take place from 28 to 31 December 2020.

Meanwhile, the admissions into state-level colleges will begin after completion of all India seats. Health University will release its admission notice on October 29, varsity sources said. Applications are also invited with the announcement of the basic ranks followed by certificate verification through online. With the all-India quota entry process coming to an end on November 12, it is likely that the results of the allocation of seats in the state will be announced by November 15. Income certificates obtained after April 2020 will be considered for seats in this year's quota for the Economically Backward Classes (EWS).