New Certification Courses to Upskill HR Professionals

New Delhi: Insta hyre Academy, an AI-driven HR tech platform, provides cutting-edge, advanced training programs and certification courses to aspiring HR professionals. The courses help learners become 10x recruiters, skilled in the most innovative hiring practices. The video-based courses give recruiters practical insights to create modern, tech-enabled recruitment strategies for attracting, engaging, hiring, and retaining the best talent.

The Academy caters to recruiters at all levels of experience, from complete freshers to seasoned talent acquisition specialists and hiring managers.

♦ Certified Social Media Recruiter

This course equips learners with top-notch skills to leverage the power of social media to make ideal hiring choices, identify top candidates and engage with them, create compelling social media job postings, and use social media analytics to their advantage in recruitment.

♦ Certified Recruitment Marketing Pro

This course focuses on recruiter marketing techniques to help recruiters develop employer value propositions and utilise recruitment marketing techniques to augment their hiring.

♦ Certified Employer Branding Expert

This course helps learners understand the A to Z of employer branding, which is an important area in the field of HR and recruitment. The skills imparted include employer branding strategies, brand communication, and brand impact evaluation techniques.

These courses are specifically designed to help professionals who are looking to stay ahead in the game by enhancing their skill sets. Instahyre Academy already has a roster of impressive courses like the popular Job Description Writing course that has helped thousands of talent acquisition specialists gain an edge over their peers, and land better jobs for themselves in the industry.