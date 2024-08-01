NSDC in partnership with Britannia Launches Women Entrepreneurship Program

Hyderabad/New Delhi: In a pivotal move towards empowering women entrepreneurs and spurring economic growth, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is excited to unveil the Women Entrepreneurship Program. This initiative, aims to tackle the challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship by offering crucial skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities.

The program has been launched with the introduction of complimentary self-learning basic entrepreneurship courses available in multiple languages on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). Upon completion of these courses, participants will receive a co-branded certificate from NSDC, Britannia Industries and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), acknowledging their entrepreneurial skills and competencies. This initiative aims to empower approximately 25 lakh women across India, providing them with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to start and grow successful businesses.

The initiative will culminate in a grand finale where the top 50 contestants will present their business ideas to a distinguished jury. To further encourage innovation and excellence, Britannia Industries will award financial grants of 10 lakh rupees each to 10 of the most successful contestants.

At the launch of this program, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GOI said, “It is our privilege that Britannia has partnered with us, focusing on women entrepreneurship.

We have achieved significant progress in entrepreneurship through NIESBUD and special programs with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development and other ministries. We are also collaborating closely with other corporates and government departments, to provide skill training to women's self-help groups, whether individually or collectively, and to help organize them into various business entities.

In the skilling segment, under Jan Shikshan Sansthan, 82% of our trainees are women. In the PMKVY short-term training program, close to 45% of the participants are women.”

Echoing this sentiment, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO), NSDC & MD, NSDC International stated, “Today, this program is about women-led entrepreneurship and aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision for women development. One of the most important component of this is that private and public sector organisation are going together telling women to have entrepreneurial ambitions. From Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi, India has travelled a lot of distance when it comes to women development.”

Speaking about Britannia’s motivation to join forces with NSDC, Shri Rajneet Singh Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries, said “Britannia Marie Gold’s vision is to help women entrepreneurs to soar together to do more. Our MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation is a game-changer for women's empowerment in India. By providing free courses and advanced training to millions of aspiring women entrepreneurs, we are not just opening doors but breaking down barriers. This partnership amplifies our commitment to creating a nurturing ecosystem where women can lead, innovate, and drive our economy forward. Together, we are empowering women to reach their full potential.””

The Indian government is dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs through opportunities for essential skills development, access to free self-learning courses, and comprehensive incubation support. This program is designed to address the distinct challenges that women face when starting and growing businesses. In partnership with Britannia Industries Limited, the initiative will also offer financial grants and feature their products and services on the Skill India Digital Hub, reflecting a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for women entrepreneurs.

Aligning with the government’s commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship, this program will be implemented in multiple phases to ensure comprehensive support and maximum impact.

Divided into two phases, NSDC, with support from the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), will offer free online self-learning entrepreneurship courses through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). These courses, available in multiple languages, will cover crucial topics such as entrepreneurial skills, enterprise setup, finance basics, digital skills, and market analysis.

In the next phase, NSDC extends robust incubation support to 10,000 shortlisted contestants across 100 business models. This support encompasses business model selection, entrepreneurship development programs, industrial workshops, business registration assistance, project report preparation, and guidance on funding through various government entrepreneurship and startup schemes. Additionally, participants’ products and services will be highlighted on SIDH’s e-commerce platform, UdhyamKart and Britannia’s digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurship.

NSDC will conduct periodic impact assessments to evaluate the success and sustainability of the supported businesses, ensuring the program’s long-term effectiveness.

This initiative marks a significant effort to broaden the reach and visibility of women-led enterprises, creating a supportive ecosystem that empowers women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential. The partnership between NSDC and Britannia highlights a shared commitment to cultivating an environment where women entrepreneurs can flourish and significantly contribute to India’s economic advancement