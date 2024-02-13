NSDC launches Centre for Future Skills to skill youth in new-age technologies

New Delhi : To impart outcome-driven and high-quality skill training to the youth and to make them catalysts in achieving the vision of Vikshit Bharat by 2047, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Ethnotech Academic Solutions Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, launched the Centre for Future Skills in Kalaburagi, Karnataka – a platform that elevates the capabilities of the youth in future skills.

Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Higher Education, Government of India and Shri. Umesh Jadhav, Member of Parliament were the Chief Guest for the event. Shri. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International; Dr. Pratapsinh Desai, President, Indian Society for Technical Information (ISTE); Dr Kiran K Rajanna, Chairman, Ethnotech Group of Companies; Dr Bhimashankar C Bilgundi, President, HKE Society, Kalaburagi; R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, Chennai; Prof (Dr) Buta Singh Sidhu, Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda; and Dr. S.N. Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior also addressed the event.

By combining traditional education with new-age learning, the envisioned platform bridges the skill gap and enhances internship and employability prospects in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The platform fosters a conducive environment for acquiring new-age skills and enables individuals to gain global recognition for their skills and receive certification in their chosen field.

Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Higher Education, Government of India said, “The inauguration of the NSDC’s Centre for Future Skills marks a significant stride in advancing skill development and education in our nation. These skill development centres, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, are instrumental in preparing the youth for a future of work that aligns seamlessly with the visionary goal of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to position India as the global hub of skilled human resources. I am confident that the comprehensive training framework, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and well-trained individuals will empower the youth, opening doors for enhanced employability in global markets. I congratulate the CEO of NSDC for effectively elevating the youth skills and providing opportunities for renowned organizations to discover the right talent. And also extending my congratulations to Dr. Kiran K Rajanna, Chairman, Ethnotech Group of Companies for the collaboration with the NSDC in establishing a State of the Art Centre for Future Skills at Kalyan Karnataka Region, and to the President of HKE Society, Dr. Bilgundi for his active participation in Centrally Sponsored Projects”.

Speaking on the launch, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD NSDC International said, “The rapid pace of technological advancement, characterised by automation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things, is fundamentally transforming industries and job roles. The escalating demand for skills necessitates equipping youth with capabilities and knowledge in emerging technologies like AI, ML, and Robotics that caters to evolving needs of the industry that seamlessly aligns with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. I am certain that the Centre will benefit the students immensely and bridge the gap between aspirations and industry demands, standing as a beacon of opportunity where youth can access transformative training, attain certification and brighten their future”.

Furthermore, the Centre will be instrumental in bolstering avenues for digital skilling in India by offering short term fee-based certification courses in the field of emerging technologies such as AI, ML, Robotics, etc., from global corporations like Microsoft, CISCO, AWS, Schnieder etc. It focuses on collaborating with industry experts to provide holistic learning experience to the students and impart them the skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.

The education policy envisions a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education, emphasizing the integration of academic knowledge with practical skills. This initiative is a perfect example of how an institution can take a proactive role in implementing the principles laid out in the NEP. It also places a strong emphasis on creating a flexible and dynamic education system that prepares students for the challenges of the volatile job market.