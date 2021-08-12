NTA UGC NET exam 2021 notification released, exam on Oct 6

NTA UGC NET exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the exam notification of UGC NET 2021. Candidates can register online by logging into its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date for registration is September 5 and the last date for payment of fees is September 6.



The exam will be held on October 6 in two shifts i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

In the notification, the UGC stated that the candidates who have registered for UGC NET December 2020 but have not completed the application process can now submit the application. If any changes in the application, candidates can correct it between September 7 to 12.

The NTA said that the notification of UGC NET 2021 has been delayed due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC NET in the view of pandemic. "To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode," NTA said.