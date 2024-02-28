Online registrations for TS PGLCET 2024

Hyderabad: Osmania University announced on Tuesday that online registrations for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET-2024) and the TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET-2024) will begin on Wednesday. These entrance exams are for admission to three and five-year LLB courses and 2-year LLM courses offered by State universities in Telangana.

According to the officials, the last date to apply without a late fee on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 15. With a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, registrations can be done up to April 25. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 up to May 15. An edit option facility to correct data in the application form will be available from May 20 to 25. Those who applied for the test can download the hall tickets from May 30.

The entrance tests will be conducted on June 3. The test for the three-year law degree course is scheduled from 10:30 am to 12 noon, while the test for the five-year degree and LLM course will be held from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. A preliminary key will be released on June 6 and the deadline to submit objections to the key is June 7, said a senior officer, OU.