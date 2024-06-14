Onward and Upward: A Dialogue on the Emerging Trends in Public Policy Education in India

Public Policy education has been making a remarkable entry into the academic mainstream as a viable alternative today, the need for trained policy practitioners is increasingly becoming important in any developing country across the world. The scenario in India is no different and in the last 10 years or so, public policy programmes have witnessed an exponential rise in interest in India. As the Indian scenario moves towards the future, its changing landscape is a reflection of the country’s own hopes.

India is home to more than a quarter of all the public policy schools in Asia.

Although there is no centralized database to record the total number of colleges offering courses in public policy, around 130 public, private and non-profit universities offer public administration programmes. There are 29 institutes which offer standalone public policy programs, as per All-India Council for Technical Education. In the history of the growth trajectory, it has been less than a decade that we see a focused effort, backed by the Indian government, to set up schools and programmes dedicated to Public Policy and management in reputed institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Management Development Institute and various central universities though, Public Policy as a subject might have been a part of various programmes in different universities even before that.

This growth is indicative of two important aspects: an increasing awareness about the need to handle contemporary social issues through effective policymaking and an increasing number of students opting for these courses. As India treads this exhilarating path, there are some concerns that linger around, seeking creative interventions to ensure a strong and impactful educational terrain.

Issues and Concerns: A Nurturing Domain, An Uneven Terrain

These programmes ideally seek to train graduates to manage complex social problems in India by creating, implementing and critiquing policies. Despite this encouraging trend, there are certain constraints that block the full bloom of public policy education in India of which the major concern is the job market. Studies show there exists a glaring gap between Public Policy education and available job opportunities. There are hardly any policy-specific jobs, students are expected to compete in an intense environment in think tanks, NGOs and other fields along (ABP Live). This leads to concerns regarding job prospects and calls for a more detailed and in-depth approach towards career development in Public Policy education.

To add more strength to this argument, access to government jobs is still limited in India, as compared to the US where job-seekers are absorbed in federal, state and local agencies. Indian programmes do train graduates for policy development and research, but they are not always prepared for on-the-ground leadership roles within the government. The 2022 National Institute of Public Finance and Policy report entitled "The Future of Public Policy Education in India" claims, this is "in part because there are no dedicated recruitment routes and because selectors look for candidates with administrative experience".

Lastly, assessment of the course curriculums/structure indicates that these public policy programs are more theoretically inclined, focusing on classroom sessions, barring internship period, with little emphasis on practical or hands-on experience. This disconnect limits the translation of academic research into actionable solutions.

While these are challenges, there are innovations and developments that have happened in this area in the last few years. State supported initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 wants to place India on the global map as a hub for Public Policy education by encouraging inter-disciplinary, experiential and inclusive learning. Days like Good Governance Day 25th Dec are examples of such efforts, the motive being to create awareness among citizens about accountability in Governance and Government.

In this new but evolving area of public policy education in India, there is an immediate need to go beyond conventional theoretical paradigms and adopt a more comprehensive and practical mode of public policy education. Theoretical understanding in such a scenario is not enough to tackle the diversified real-world challenges. Simulations and case studies are excellent pedagogical tools in this context. They give students the liberty to play with real-life scenarios in a relatively controlled learning environment. By simulating the policy-making process, students can develop a better understanding of the intricacies involved in the decision-making process, learn from the consequences of their decisions and improve their skills through practice and iteration. Field trips and policy labs can further complement this hands-on learning experience. They enable students to gain first-hand exposure to how policies are implemented on the ground and what impact they have on people. Such experiential learning helps students connect the dots between theoretical understanding and practical realities thereby gaining a deeper insight into public policy. Furthermore, to professionalize the bureaucratic apparatus and mainstream Public Policy education in India, we need stronger efforts to strengthen linkages between research and policy in terms of promoting collaboration and communication among academia, practitioners, and stakeholders.

(The article is written by Shobhit Mathur is the Co-Founder and Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University and Kankana Trivedi, Public Policy Programme Consultant, Rishihood University)