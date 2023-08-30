OU issues CPGET 2023 admission counselling notification

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday issued the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 first phase admission counselling schedule which will begin on September 05.

According to the officials of OU, candidates can register from September 5 to September 15, verification details will be available on September 19 and candidates can exercise web options from September 20 to September 22. Seats will be provisionally allotted on September 26 and candidates have to report to their respective colleges on or before September 29. For more details, visit the website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com.