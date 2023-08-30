Live
- Instagram collaborates with Allu Arjun; first Indian actor to make it happen
- Researchers develop new tool to reduce stroke risk
- Skilling people key to higher GDP growth
- Anakapalli, Vizianagaram TDP leaders join YSRCP
- Centuary Mattress onboards PV Sindhu
- Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP
- Devineni Uma arrested in Gollapudi ahead of Sand Satyagraha protest
- Maruti plans Rs 45k-cr capex to double output
- IT sector may grow below 5% this fiscal
- Narvekar, Bora take oath as TTD board members
Just In
OU issues CPGET 2023 admission counselling notification
Highlights
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday issued the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 first phase admission counselling schedule which...
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday issued the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 first phase admission counselling schedule which will begin on September 05.
According to the officials of OU, candidates can register from September 5 to September 15, verification details will be available on September 19 and candidates can exercise web options from September 20 to September 22. Seats will be provisionally allotted on September 26 and candidates have to report to their respective colleges on or before September 29. For more details, visit the website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS