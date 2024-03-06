  • Menu
OU organises national conference

Hyderabad: Mah Laqa Bai Chanda (MLBC) Centre for Women's Studies, Osmania University, organised a national conference on Transforming Women's World: Practices and Possibilities on Tuesday.

Around 70 participants attended the conference, presented their work, and shared ideas on topics such as human health, gender equality, childcare leave, and women's impact on the environment.

Professor P Laxshminaraya, Registrar, OU, Professor Rekha Pande, Dr Syeda Azeem Unnisa, Director of the MLBC Centre for Women's Studies, and Professor D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, OU, were present during the event.

