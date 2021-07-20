Over 25,000 constable posts in Central government

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) of Ministry of Personnel and Public grievances has issued a notification inviting applications from candidates for filling up 25,271 constable posts in different wings. The posts are BSF 7,545, CISF 8,464, SSB 3,806, ITBP 1,431, AR 3785, SSF 240. August 30 is the last date for submitting applications.

The pay scale is between Rs 21,700 to Rs, 69,100. Candidates should have passed tenth class by August 1, 2021 and must be aged 18-23 years, as on August 1.

The selection will be on the basis of computer-based exam, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, medical examination and document verification. The exam centres in Telugu States are: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Cheerala, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmahendravaram, Kurnool, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. For details candidates may refer to website https://ssc.nic.in.