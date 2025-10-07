Over 76% pass in JNTUH MTech 2nd sem exams

Hyderabad: The Directorate of University Examinations at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) officially announced the results for the M.Tech II Semester (Regular/Supplementary) examinations conducted in August 2025.

The university confirmed on Monday that the results are now accessible on its official website: www.jntuh.ac.in.

The Directorate of Examinations reported a strong academic performance, with a total of 464 students registering for the exams. Of these, 409 students appeared, and 311 successfully passed all subjects, leading to a commendable overall pass percentage of 76.04 per cent.

College principals have been directed to collect the marks memos from the university and ensure their prompt distribution to the students. JNTUH has stressed the need for transparency and efficiency in the post-result process, urging affiliated institutions to assist students in accessing their academic records without delay.

Students are advised to visit the university website to check their individual results. For further queries, they may contact the Directorate of University Examinations via email at [email protected] or by telephone on 040-23156113.