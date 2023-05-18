Payment of Inter Supply exam fee extended to May 19

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) extended the due date for payment of exam fees for ensuing intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations, up to May 19. The candidates should pay exam fee at their respective junior colleges.

The Board has permitted all junior colleges to remit the exam fee amount using the Internet banking facility and payment gateway provided on the TS BIE’s website on or before May 19.