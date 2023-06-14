Ph.D. to Muralimohan

Hyderabad: Today, The GITAM Deemed-to-be University has awarded Ph.D. in Chemistry to Gampa Muralimohan for his thesis ‘Synthesis of Novel Heterocyclic Triazole, Indole Derivaties and Evaluation of their Biological Activities’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. P.Narayana Reddy, Research Supervisor & Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, School of Science, GITAM, Hyderabad.

The main goal of this thesis is to synthesis of novel heterocyclic compounds, and evaluation of their biological activities. New multi-component reactions were developed and a plausible reaction mechanism was proposed. Synthesized derivatives were evaluated for their antimicrobial and antioxidant activities.

Prof D.S.Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof. Dattatri K.Nagesha, Principal, School of Science, Dr. Gousia Begum, Head, Department of Chemistry and Heads of various Engineering & Science departments as well as faculty, appreciated Muralimohan on his achievement.