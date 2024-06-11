Live
Prepare your child for school

Nowadays, the admissions process for schools has become complex in the contemporary educational environment. In order to get admission, a child needs to clear several entrance tests. Which might become a stressful and difficult process for parents as well as the child. In accordance with the policies of the school, parents are responsible for helping their children get ready for these admission exams. There's no denying the enthusiasm that comes with your child starting a new chapter in their academic life, along with a lot of new responsibilities.
Here are a few tips and tricks for parents to ease out the admission process:
Acquire Information
Parents must obtain expansive information and become familiar with the complete school admissions procedure. Gaining a comprehensive understanding enables parents to prepare their children effectively. Furthermore, It is helpful to ask the school counsellor for information or speak with existing parents. Having a conversation with parents who have gone through the process gives you a thorough grasp of the admissions process and important insights into the questions that come up at parent-teacher conferences.
Prepare better
To smoothen the admission process parents should initiate it early so that the child gets enough time to understand the process. Expose them to the educational atmosphere effectively, interact with them and try to understand the concerned areas. Encourage a joyful learning atmosphere to guarantee that key concepts are understood and retained
Practice makes a man perfect!
Engage in practice sessions with your child to achieve the desired results. These sessions are an incredibly and efficient way to develop & understand a child's abilities. Moreover, it will help in better planning, speed, and greater self-assurance. The advantages go beyond just being prepared for tests; they include developing skills in general.
Keep calm and be secure
While exploring, look for schools which will provide a safe & secure environment for your child, and focus on their strengths. Parents trying to achieve success in their child's early education might lose calm during the process, maintaining composure will help you understand and analyze better. Utilize everyday moments such as bath and playtime to practice these questions. Additionally, consider enhancing their skills with downloadable nursery worksheets, encouraging activities like colouring, drawing, and alphabet writing.
(The article is written by Ajay Gupta, Founder & CEO Bachpan Play Schools )