Process for Central varsities entrance starts on April 2

New Delhi: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses in Central universities will commence from April 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced.

Announcing this in a statement, the agency said that CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central universities across the country. The CUET-UG 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode, it said.

Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central universities for admission into undergraduate programmes, it said.

The details of the programmes offered by the universities will be available on their respective portals.

The online application forms for undergraduate programmes will be open from April 2 and the link will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ The application process will be on till April 30.

The NTA advised the candidates to go through the required eligibility of the desired university or universities for selecting the options from UG programmes being offered.

The exam will have four parts with Section IA (13 languages), Section IB (19 languages), Section II (27 domain specific subjects) and Section III (general test).

"Choosing options from each section is not mandatory. Choices should match the requirements of the desired university. A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together," the public notice said, adding that one of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of domain specific subjects. Section II offers 27 subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects while Section III comprises a General Test. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only, it said.

"Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET-UG 2022," it said. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said last week that the syllabus will be modelled on the Class 12 NCERT syllabus. "If any university permits students of previous years of Class XII to take admission in the current year, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET-UG 2022," it said.

"Generally, the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regard, the same can be exercised under CUET-UG 2022 also," it said. If the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 domain specific subject being offered, the candidate may choose the subject closest to his choice, it added.