Promoting environmental awareness
Bangalore: The students of Greenwood High International School celebrated World Environment Day on Wednesday and highlighted the dangers of regular use of plastic. The students came up with creative slogans highlighting the dangerous effects of plastic on the environment.
Furthermore, a poster-making contest was held, allowing children to showcase their interpretation of a sustainable, plastic-free planet creatively. The school also arranged a tree-planting event, with students enthusiastically participating by planting saplings throughout the school premises, enhancing the prospects for a more environmentally friendly tomorrow. This event also educated the participants about the importance of trees and fostered a deeper connection between the school community and the environment.