QualiZeal announces the launch of its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) supported by top engineering institutions

QualiZeal, one of the fastest-growing digital quality engineering and software testing services organisations, announces the launch of its Grace Hopper Centre of Excellence (GHCoE) program to develop on-campus talent pools who work in the digital quality engineering space. Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) will be established in Hyderabad campuses of KL University, VISHNU Educational Society, Vasavi College of Engineering, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, and Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women (MRECW). Every year, QualiZeal aims to train 200 women engineers. Participants will receive full scholarships, stipends, and mentorship. Successful graduates will be given exciting opportunities in the Digital Quality Engineering space at QualiZeal.





According to Madhu Murty Ronanki, Advisor and lead – India Operations, QualiZeal said, “We are excited to launch GHCoE on our partner campuses and we are confident that this will help us create women tech professionals in quality engineering while they are on campus. We appreciate the progressive leaders of our partner institutions.”



QualiZeal will enrol interested and talented women engineering students from partner institutions and invest in the development of industry-ready women quality engineers. QualiZeal will provide all participants with knowledge of modern digital quality engineering processes, tools, and techniques, as well as full scholarships and stipends. Starting in the third year of engineering, the GHCoE program spans around 12-15 months and includes an internship with QualiZeal, leading to full-time employment upon graduation.

Comments from the Partner Institutes on the GHCoE

1. Dr G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL University, said, “It is a great initiative, and I appreciate Mr. Madhu Murty for setting up GHCoE, a platform for nurturing fresh talent in Quality Engineering. This is a pathway for all women into technology, moving away from all the taboos.”

2. Dr Sunitha, Principal, BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women, said, “We congratulate QualiZeal for setting up the Grace Hopper Centre of Excellence. We look forward to this program creating knowledgeable and professional women quality engineers who can bring their exceptional skills to the quality engineering ecosystem and QualiZeal.”

3. Dr Madhavee Latha, Principal, Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women (MRECW) said, “We are excited to support QualiZeal with this initiative. Grace Hopper is a role model for women computer scientists worldwide, and I am confident this initiative will be a great success.”

4. Dr A V Ratna Prasad, Principal, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, said, “GHCoE acts as the foundation for women engineers to be prepared for solving real problems in the software field when they graduate under the guidance of the industry experts.”

More details on this program can be found at.