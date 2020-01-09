RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Apply on rbi.org.in Before 16 January; Know How to Apply
The registration process for RBI Assistant recruitment 2020 will close on January 16, 2020.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: About the Post
The RBI has 926 vacancies for the Assistant post. The applicants should have a bachelor's degree in any course with over 50 per cent in aggregate. You also need to know about word processing on a PC.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Exam Dates
There will be two examinations- Preliminary and Main- followed by a Language Proficiency Test. The online examination will be held on February 14 and 15, 2020.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Know How to Apply
Go to the official RBI site rbi.org.in
Click on the Opportunities tab on the webpage
A new page will be displayed, click on the Current Vacancies tab
Click on the link Registration for the post for Assistant
Login from your existing registration ID or create a new ID for registration
After filling the form make the payment of the registration fees
Once you are done, take a printout of the filled registration form