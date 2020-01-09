Trending :
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Apply on rbi.org.in Before 16 January; Know How to Apply

Highlights

The registration process for RBI Assistant recruitment 2020 will close on January 16, 2020.

Reserve Bank of India has invited the applications for the RBI Assistant. The registration process for RBI Assistant recruitment 2020 will close on January 16, 2020.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: About the Post

The RBI has 926 vacancies for the Assistant post. The applicants should have a bachelor's degree in any course with over 50 per cent in aggregate. You also need to know about word processing on a PC.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Exam Dates

There will be two examinations- Preliminary and Main- followed by a Language Proficiency Test. The online examination will be held on February 14 and 15, 2020.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Know How to Apply

 Go to the official RBI site rbi.org.in

 Click on the Opportunities tab on the webpage

 A new page will be displayed, click on the Current Vacancies tab

 Click on the link Registration for the post for Assistant

 Login from your existing registration ID or create a new ID for registration

 After filling the form make the payment of the registration fees

 Once you are done, take a printout of the filled registration form

