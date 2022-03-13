Reduce cut-off, declare revised results: DGHS

New Delhi: To fill up vacant postgraduate medical seats, the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) "to reduce the cut-off marks with regard to NEET-PG 2021 by 15 percentile across all categories" and "declare the revised results".

In a letter to NBE executive director Minu Bajpai, member secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) B Srinivas said: "After due discussion, it has been decided by the MoHFW to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories."

The qualifying percentile for general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile, and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) to 25th percentile.

"Kindly declare the revised result and date of newly eligible candidates at the earliest," it added. According to health ministry officials, the decision was taken in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) in view of approximately 8,000 seats still remaining vacant even after two rounds of all India and two rounds of state quota counselling.

"The move aims to prevent seat wastage. With this reduction in percentile approximately 25,000 fresh candidates can participate in the mop round of the ongoing counselling," an official said.

The Federation of All India Medical Association welcomed the move saying the decision would help in filling up all the vacant seats.