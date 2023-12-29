Riya Saboo wins gold and silver medals in national roller skating championship

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences announced the achievement of one of its students, Riya Saboo.

A 3rd-year B.A. Psychology student, showcased exceptional prowess in roller skating at the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held in Chennai, representing Telangana state.

She secured a Gold medal along with two Silver medals, showcasing her dedication, skill, and sportsmanship on the national stage.