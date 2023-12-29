  • Menu
Riya Saboo wins gold and silver medals in national roller skating championship

GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences announced the achievement of one of its students, Riya Saboo.

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences announced the achievement of one of its students, Riya Saboo.

A 3rd-year B.A. Psychology student, showcased exceptional prowess in roller skating at the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held in Chennai, representing Telangana state.

She secured a Gold medal along with two Silver medals, showcasing her dedication, skill, and sportsmanship on the national stage.

