RV University's First Convocation: A Journey of Inspiration and Exponential Growth

Bengaluru: RV University, celebrated its inaugural convocation ceremony, marking a historic milestone for the university and its graduates and their families. Dr. (h.c.) A.V.S. Murthy, Chancellor, RV University and Secretary, RSST presided over the event along with Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Founding Vice Chancellor, RV University. It was held in the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee, Shri. Rajeev Sethi, India’s First Scenographer, who, as the Chief Guest, delivered the Convocation Address

On this occasion, eight students were granted Master of Design (M.Des) degrees in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements and successful completion of the rigorous and specialized program. These individuals demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and proficiency in their chosen field of design. The ceremony began with a welcome address and annual report presented by Prof. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RVU who gave an overview of the University’s achievements in the last two years and its vision to be a world-class university.

This was followed by the convocation address, Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Rajeev Sethi and the Chief Guest for the occasion said “I can sense a curriculum converging with subsets of diverse skills shaping innovative programs for the Future. Our brain needs a real manthan enhancing lateral learning and visual sensibilities. Culturally astute and responsible entrepreneurship needs to be engendered. Our cultural coherence has to balance rapidly evolving notions of who we want to be. Respect for plurality, diversity, and parallel histories offer a more positive mindset to the term tolerance.

India’s future can only be fast-forwarded with an inventive present. As change makers and content creators, we must learn to differentiate between what is derivative and what is original. Self-employed creative professionals must reinvent the concept of enterprise. "

Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice Chancellor, RV University while presenting the annual report of the University, said “Over the past two years, since the inception of RV University, we have grown exponentially. From three schools to seven schools across different streams with interdisciplinary and liberal learning at its core. Our faculty, student strength and performance are a testament to this growth. The graduating batch of students are torchbearers to the outside world about what we stand for and how we live, breathe and practice our message to change the world. I am extremely delighted and congratulate the graduating students, their parents, the faculty, and everyone who has played a part in building these future leaders.”

Dr. (h.c.) A.V.S. Murthy, the Chancellor of RV University as a part of his presidential address, expressed, "In response to the pressing need for exceptional higher education in India, the RV University steps forward with unwavering dedication. Our mission is to bridge the gap by nurturing academic brilliance and fostering cutting-edge research. With a firm commitment to providing essential financial support, building state-of-the-art infrastructure, and promoting academic autonomy, RV University endeavors to empower the current generation of students and bring their aspirations to fruition.

Each graduating class represents the future ambassadors of a university, and for RV University, these remarkable students become powerful advocates of our mission and offerings. We take immense pride in being surrounded by these exceptional leaders who not only inspire us but also drive us forward through their unwavering dedication, academic rigor, and outstanding achievements during their time at the university."

The proceedings culminated with the conferring of degrees to all eight students. Additionally, Ms. Janhavi NP was awarded a medal and merit certificate for her outstanding academic achievement.