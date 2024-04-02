SA-II exams timetable revised

Hyderabad: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Telangana, announced on Monday the revised timings for the Summative Assessment (SA-II), scheduled to commence from April 8.

According to officials, earlier plans for the examinations included two sessions for classes I to IV, scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, and classes VII to IX from 1 pm to 3:45 pm.

However, due to the increasing temperatures, the Education department has decided to revise the timetable. Instead of two sessions, all class exams will now be held in one session, from 9 am to 12 pm.