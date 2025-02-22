Samsung R&D Institute India, Bangalore inaugurates Samsung Innovation Campus at Karnataka’s First Women-Only Engineering College

Samsung R&D Institute India, Bangalore (SRI-B) inaugurated Samsung’s flagship global citizenship programme, the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), at Karnataka’s first all-women’s engineering college, Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS) Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, Mysore. This initiative underscores Samsung’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality in STEM and fostering a new generation of women leaders in technology.

Launched in September 2022, the SIC programme comprises an extensive curriculum focused on core technology skills including Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Big Data, and Coding & Programming, especially designed by Samsung’s global R&D experts to make India’s youth industry-ready. The students enrolled in this initiative will get an opportunity to undergo expert offline and online training at a classroom facility, and work on innovative projects under the guidance of mentors from SRI-B and GSSS Institute.

"At Samsung, we believe innovation thrives when opportunities are inclusive. It brings us immense pride to inaugurate Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) at Karnataka’s first women’s engineering college, a space where bright young minds will explore, experiment, and push the boundaries of technology. Aligned with the government’s #DigitalIndia and #MakeinIndia campaigns, it empowers students to drive technological progress from within the country. We look forward to moulding future women leaders as they create, innovate, and transform the world with technology,” said Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, SRI-B.

In 2024, Samsung Southwest Asia expanded its SIC reach by enrolling 3,500 students, up from 3,000 in 2023. Samsung’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, through initiatives such as SIC and Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT), highlights its mission to nurture and train India’s future-tech leaders. Through these programmes, Samsung continues to support India’s youth, equipping them with the skills that not only advance their personal and professional growth but also empower India as a global technology hub.

"Our collaboration with SRI-B ensures maximum impact, providing industry-relevant courses and niche skills, strong technical foundations, and practical exposure through capstone projects. This initiative reinforces our commitment to powering #DigitalIndia by bridging the digital skills gap and preparing women for the future workforce. Through a structured curriculum, the students will gain hands-on experience in problem-solving and emerging technologies, enhancing both employability and innovation. We deeply appreciate SRI-B for this invaluable partnership, which empowers young women technologists to drive technological advancements,” said Anupama B Pandit, Secretary, GSSS (R), Mysore.

SRI-B has established SICs in seven other institutes in Karnataka, including BNM Institute of Technology, Cambridge Institute of Technology (Main & North Campuses), Don Bosco Institute of Technology, KLE Institute of Technology, RNS Institute of Technology (RNSIT) Bengaluru, as well as one in IIIT-Kurnool, training over 800 students with the necessary skills to secure relevant opportunities in the field of technology.