Scholarship Name 1: BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25

Description: An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education. This scholarship intends to support students at a juncture in their lives where they are deciding whether to continue pursuing higher education or enter the workforce. By offering financial assistance, it empowers them to make informed decisions about their future without the added burden of financial constraints.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.

undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government

institute in Delhi.

last appeared examination.

than INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Note:

1. Self-financed courses are not covered under this scholarship.

2. Only students enrolled in government or government-aided colleges are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 30,000

Last Date to Apply: 14-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/BYPL5

Scholarship Name 2: SDEF “Smt. Shyam Lata Garg” India Scholarships 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medical, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medical, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programs offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: • A scholarship amount of INR 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2500.

• A scholarship amount of INR 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2501 and 5,000.

• A scholarship amount of INR 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7500.

• A scholarship amount of INR 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7500.

• Additionally, a scholarship amount of INR 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: ww.b4s.in/hans/SDEFSL1

Scholarship Name 3: OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Description: OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students belonging to Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility: Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 3.5 lakh from all sources. Aggregate marks secured by candidates in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 80% or above (with the exception of children with single parents or orphans) and 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable).

Prizes & Rewards: INR 30,000 (fixed amount)

Last Date to Apply: 18-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only