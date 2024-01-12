Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program 2023

Description: Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles of Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students from low income families to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata are eligible to apply. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma, graduation or postgraduation in fields such as Nursing, UG medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, PG medical courses (any specialization), paramedical courses, ITI/diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. from government-recognized institutes. Must have scored at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examination. Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 5,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1,00,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 21-01-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: PROMYS India (Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists) 2024

Description: PROMYS India (Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists), India 2024 is an opportunity offered in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, for students in Class 9 to 12. The selected students will be awarded a full scholarship covering all tuition, housing, and meals for the six weeks of the programme.

Eligibility: Open for students aged 15 years or older by May 5th, 2024, currently enrolled in Class 9 to 12 (or equivalent) at any recognised secondary or higher secondary school across India. Applicants must have completed (or be in) Class 9 before the program begins.

Prizes & Rewards: A full scholarship covering tuition, housing, and meals for the six weeks of the programme

Last Date to Apply: 01-02-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Piaggio “Shiksha Se Samriddhi” Program 2023-24

Description: An initiative of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. to support the STEM education of female students from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar.

Eligibility: Open to female students pursuing STEM courses.

Students from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar can apply for the scholarship.

Final-year students enrolled in graduation, post-graduation and diploma will be eligible under this program.

Students must have scored at least 50% marks in their previous class.

The annual income of the family should be less than INR 4 lakh.

Note: Children of employees of Piaggio and Buddy4Study are not eligible to participate.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 15000 - INR 20,000 (based on actuals)

Last Date to Apply: 20-01-2024