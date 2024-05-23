Live
- Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May
- Shares of Adani Group’s listed firms see sharp rally, Adani Enterprises surges 8 pc
- Over 17,500 acres of poppy farms destroyed in north Afghanistan: Officials
- I tried to talk to him: Russell on Narine's return to West Indies' T20 World Cup squad
- International organ racket: TN Police directs SPs to get details of missing persons in each district
- Kisse Kahaniyaan workshop for students held
- MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Moves High Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail in EVM Vandalism Case
- IMF approves $164.6 mn funding for Rwanda
- Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy
- Nadda asks people to give rest to Naveen
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25Description:Buddy4Study in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services is inviting applications...
Scholarship Name 1:
NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
Buddy4Study in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services is inviting applications through NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25- a social impact initiative. Class 11 students enrolled in private or government schools across India are eligible to receive financial support for their studies.
Eligibility:
Students studying in Class 11 at any private/government school across India are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% in their Class 10. They must have an annual family income up to INR 3 lakh from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of INR 15,000
Last Date to Apply:
26-06-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
UK-India TOEFL Scholarship 2024
Description:
UK-India TOEFL Scholarship 2024 is a program that supports Indian students pursuing full-time UG/PG studies in the UK. This opportunity is offered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), in collaboration with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).
Eligibility:
Open to Indian citizens applying to undergraduate or postgraduate courses at UK universities. Applicants must have taken the TOEFL iBT test between April 1 and July 15, 2024, with a minimum score of 75.
Prizes & Rewards:
A one-time scholarship of ₹2,50,000 each for 10 students
Last Date to Apply:
15-07-2024
Application mode:
Online Applications Only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024
Description:
ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.
Prizes & Rewards:
A monthly stipend of ₹6,000 and a certificate of completion
Last Date to Apply:
01-10-2024
Application mode:
Online Applications Only
Short Url: