Live
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship ProgrammeDescription:Blue Star Foundation aims at supporting and empowering underprivileged...
Scholarship Name 1:
Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme
Description:
Blue Star Foundation aims at supporting and empowering underprivileged undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in Architecture and Engineering programmes at select private or government colleges across India through their flagship initiative, i.e. Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme.
Eligibility:
First and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in architecture and engineering, such as Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Computer Science (CS), and related STEM fields, excluding Civil Engineering. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 for first-year students, and at least 80% in Class 12 and 75% in the 1st year for second-year students. Students enrolled in specified colleges* will be eligible to apply. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than INR 6 lakh. Recipients should not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship.
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
20-08-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Muskaan Scholarship Program 2024
Description:
A CSR initiative by Valvoline Cummins to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and individuals from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.
Eligibility:
Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) are eligible to apply. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Applicants must have scored 60% or above in their previous class to be eligible. The total family income from all sources should not exceed INR 8 lakh per annum.
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of up to INR 12,000 and mentorship support
Last Date to Apply:
03-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
HOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India
Description:
Schaeffler India invites applications from first-year engineering female students (preference will be given to students with physical disabilities) to provide them with financial support for their engineering studies.
Eligibility:
The scholarship is open to female students and preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (science) in the academic year 2023-24. They must be enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any recognized college in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of INR 50,000
Last Date to Apply:
15-08-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: