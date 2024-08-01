Scholarships for Students

Eligibility:

First and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in architecture and engineering, such as Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Computer Science (CS), and related STEM fields, excluding Civil Engineering. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 for first-year students, and at least 80% in Class 12 and 75% in the 1st year for second-year students. Students enrolled in specified colleges* will be eligible to apply. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than INR 6 lakh. Recipients should not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship.