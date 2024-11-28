Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1: Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2024-25 is an initiative of Federal Bank to provide financial support to first-year undergraduate students pursuing specified professional courses.

Eligibility: Open to students who are domiciled in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. Applicants must be enrolled in MBBS, B.E./B.Tech., MBA, B.Sc in Nursing, B.Sc in Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Co-operation & Banking, under merit in government/government-aided/government-recognised self-financing/autonomous colleges during the academic year 2024-25. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than ₹3,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: 100% tuition fees reimbursement & other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 18-12-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: SDEF "Smt. Shyam Lata Garg" India Scholarships 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medical, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medical, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programs offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship amount of INR 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2500.

A scholarship amount of INR 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2501 and 5,000.

A scholarship amount of INR 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7500.

A scholarship amount of INR 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7500.

Additionally, a scholarship amount of INR 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

QR Code:

Scholarship Name 3: Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship is an Amazon initiative aimed at transforming the lives of academically gifted and financially disadvantaged students, particularly females from across India, by providing access to and support for engineering, computer science, and related professional education.

Eligibility: Open to first-year Indian female students currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) program in Computer Science or a closely related field. Applicants must be Indian nationals and should have passed their higher secondary examinations (CBSE, ISC, or equivalent) after 2022. Admission through a state or national-level entrance exam is a requirement, and the applicant's annual family income must be less than ₹3,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum until graduation and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2024