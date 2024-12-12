Live
- 25% rise in internship opportunities observed in 2024: Survey
- Scholarships For Students
- Student Survives a Near-Fatal Accident at Pallavi Model School
- Prisoner in Sangareddy Central Jail Suffers Heart Attack
- Targeting gut cells may open new way to reduce depression & anxiety
- ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ to kickstart musical promotions
- ‘Game Changer’ team teases with a new promo
- Nara Lokesh emphasises overhaul of govt. schools and mid-day meal program
- Amid turmoil, air pollution peaks in Bangladesh as temperatures fall
- Google Trends unveils list of most searched ‘Indian Movies of 2024’
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Highlights
Scholarship Name 1: Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25 Description: OMRON Healthcare India invites...
|
Scholarship Name 1:
|Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.
|Eligibility:
|Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 75% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants should be less than INR 8,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|One-time scholarship of INR 20,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/OMHS2
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/omron-healthcare-scholarship-2024-251733746312.png
|Scholarship Name 2:
|TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
|Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles of Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families in continuing their education.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma from government-recognized institutes in fields such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. Applicants must have scored at least 50% marks in their Class 10 examination. The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 5,00,000 from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 50,000 for 1 year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-12-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/TSDPL4
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/tsdpl-silver-jubilee-scholarship-program-2024-251731490000.png
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Swami Dayanand Merit India Scholarships 2024-25
|Description:
|An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing engineering, medical, and architecture programs.
|Eligibility:
|Open to first and second-year students enrolled in engineering, medical, or architecture programs at government or private institutions across India. First-year applicants must have at least 80% in their Class 12 exams, while second-year students should have a minimum CGPA of 8.0. Eligible applicants must have a JEE/NEET AIR below 30,000, an annual family income under INR 15 lakhs, and no more than a one-year gap after completing Class 12.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 1 lakh per annum for students with an AIR below 5,000.
|INR 75,000 per annum for students with an AIR between 5,000 and 15,000.
|INR 50,000 per annum for students with an AIR between 15,000 and 30,000.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SDEFSL1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/sdef-smt-shyam-lata-garg-india-scholarships-2024-251732856001.png
|
|
ReplyForward
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS